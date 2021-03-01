Illinois health officials report 1,143 new cases of COVID-19, 20 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, March 1, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,143 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state with 20 new deaths.

The deaths came out of these counties:

Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 6 males 80s, 1 male 90s

Douglas County: 1 male 70s

Henry County: 1 female 80s

Iroquois County: 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

Sangamon County: 1 female 60s

St. Clair County: 1 female 60s

Union County: 1 male 60s

Will County: 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

IDPH reported a total of 1,187,839 cases and 20,536 deaths in 102 counties in the state. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Since Sunday, Feb. 28, laboratories have reported 42,234 specimens for a total of 18,178,487. As of last night, 1,288 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of that number, 308 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from Feb. 22–28, 2021 is 2.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 22–28, 2021 is 2.7%.

Regarding vaccine administration, a total of 2,740,105 doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Approximately 443,700 doses total were allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

That puts the total doses in the state to 3,183,805. A total of 2,756,831 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Sunday, including 319,393 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 77,876 doses. On Sunday, 50,897 doses were administered.