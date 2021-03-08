Illinois health officials report 1,182 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, March 8, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,182 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state with 5 new deaths.

The deaths came out of these counties:

Christian County: 1 female 70s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Monroe County: 1 male 90

IDPH reported a total of 1,199,517 cases and 20,767 deaths in 102 counties in the state. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Since Sunday, Feb. 28, laboratories have reported 39,636 specimens for a total of 18,679,826. As of last night, 1,178 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of that number, 266 patients were in the ICU and 118 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from March 1–7, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 1–7, 2021 is 2.8%.

Regarding vaccine administration, a total of 3,824,675 doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Approximately 443,700 doses total were allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

That puts the total doses in the state to 4,268,375. A total of 3,387,778 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Sunday, including 347,915 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 90,135 doses. On Sunday, 29,564 doses were administered.