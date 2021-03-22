Illinois health officials report 1,220 new cases of COVID-19, 22 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, March 22, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,220 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 12 new deaths.

Cook County: 1 female 50, 1 male 60, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s

DeKalb County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 60s

Lake County: 1 male 60s

Marshall County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,223,083 cases, including 21,103 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,374 specimens for a total of 19,676,396. As of Sunday night, 1,182 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 233 patients were in the ICU and 98 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from March 15-21 is 2.6%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 15-21 is 2.9%.

A total of 5,341,895 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,756,795.

A total of 4,747,845 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 361,971 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,148 doses.

Yesterday, 41,343 doses were reported administered in Illinois.