Illinois health officials report 1,542 new cases of COVID-19, 42 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,542 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,371,2884 cases, including 22,536 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,529 specimens for a total of 24,051,654.

As of last night, 1,488 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 404 patients were in the ICU and 226 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 13-19 is 2.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 9-15 is 2.7%.

A total of 10,640,990 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 65,998 doses.

Yesterday, 89,832 doses were reported administered in Illinois.