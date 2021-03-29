Illinois health officials report 1,761 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, March 29, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,761 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and five new deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,239,589 cases, including 21,256 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,449 specimens for a total of 20,183,744. As of Sunday night, 1,352 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 280 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from March 22-28 is 3.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 22-28 is 3.8%.

A total of 6,277,895 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,692,795.

A total of 5,577,614 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 367,430 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 103,769 doses.

Yesterday, 49,192 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Today is also the first day of vaccine eligibility for restaurant staff, construction trade workers, and religious leaders.

In order for the state to enter the Bridge Phase of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan, Illinois must meet metrics based on vaccinations and ICU bed availability.

Vaccination Metrics

Once 70% of residents 65 and older statewide have received their first dose of the vaccine and no increase in COVID-19 metrics is recorded, the state could move into the Bridge Phase. Once 50% of residents 16 and older have received their first dose of the vaccine and no increase in COVID-19 metrics is recorded, the state could move into Phase 5.

COVID-19 Metrics

The state could advance if there is a non-increasing trend in hospital admissions for COVID-19 like illness, COVID-19 patients in the hospital, and mortality rate while ICU bed availability must remain greater than or equal to 20%. The state will consider new knowledge of variants, vaccine effectiveness, and the potential necessity of a booster shot as we move forward.

Monitoring Period

COVID-19 metrics will be considered over a 28-day monitoring period before the state can advance to the next phase. The current monitoring period began when all regions of the state moved into Phase 4.

At this time, the vaccination rate for Illinois residents 65 and older is 69%, meaning the rate is just one percent away from meeting that metric. The vaccination rate for residents 16 years and older is 35% and ICU bed capacity sits at 27%.