Illinois health officials report 1,828 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,828 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday, including 5 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 female 90s

Iroquois County: 1 male 70s

LaSalle County: 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 204,519 cases, including 7,726 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 44,414 specimens for a total of 3,329,762, the health department said.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 8 – Aug. 14 is 4.0%.

As of Friday night, 1,538 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 330 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

