Illinois health officials report 1,860 new cases of COVID-19, 27 deaths

A woman receives her Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub location in League City, Texas, February 5, 2021. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 1,860 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 27 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s

Franklin County: 1 male 60s

Iroquois County: 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 female 50s

Kankakee County: 1 female 70s

LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 male 60s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s

McLean County: 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s

Will County: 1 female 50s

Williamson County: 1 female 60s

Winnebago County: 1 male 80s

Woodford County: 1 male 70s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,339,728 cases, including 22,019 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,159 specimens for a total of 22,822,562.

As of Saturday night, 1,916 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 472 patients were in the ICU and 225 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from April 25 to May 1 is 3.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 25 to May 1 is 4.1 percent.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,802,395. A total of 9,393,137 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,239 doses. On Saturday, 44,678 doses were reported administered in Illinois.