Illinois health officials report 2,035 new cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois public health officials reported 2,035 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 24 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Champaign County: 1 male 60s

Cook County: 1 female 20s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Crawford County: 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 male 70s

LaSalle County: 1 female 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 50s

Tazewell County: 1 male 50s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,321,033 cases, including 21,826 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,299 specimens for a total of 22,269,555.

As of Saturday night, 2,032 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 477 patients were in the IC and 247 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from April 18 to April 24 is 3.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 18 to April 24 is 4 percent.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,913,325. A total of 8,810,463 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 107,976 doses. On Saturday, 74,461 doses were reported administered in Illinois.