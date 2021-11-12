Illinois health officials report 22,600 new cases of COVID-19, 129 deaths in past week

by: WGN Web Desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 22,600 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 129 additional deaths since reporting last Friday. 

New cases of COVID-19 increased 29% from last week. 

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,735,586 cases, including 26,077 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. 

Since reporting on Friday, November 5, laboratories have reported 906,911 specimens for a total of 37,016,510. 

As of Thursday night, 1,553 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 307 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 5-11, 2021 is 2.5%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 5-11, 2021 is 3.0%. 

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic.  To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

