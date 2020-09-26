Illinois health officials report 2,441 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths

CHICAGO (WGN) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,441 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Effingham County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Greene County: 1 male 60s

Hamilton County: 1 female 90s

LaSalle County: 1 male 50s

McLean County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

Wabash County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Williamson County: 1 male 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 286,326 cases, including 8,588 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 19 – Sept. 25 is 3.6%.

As of Friday night, 1,597 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 355 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

