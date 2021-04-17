Illinois health officials report 3,194 new cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 3,194 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state, including 23 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Alexander County: 1 male 60s

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 female 70s

Lee County: 1 male 70s

Marion County: 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 1 female 70s. 1 female 80s

Vermilion County: 2 males 80s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,299,575 cases, including 21,653 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 88,185 specimens for a total of 21,659,208.

As of Friday night, 2,160 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 496 patients were in the ICU and 217 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 10 to April 16, 2021 is 4.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 10 to April 16, 2021 is 4.8%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,930,945. A total of 7,939,304 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 127,425 doses. On Friday, 160,014 doses were reported administered in Illinois.