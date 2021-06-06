Illinois health officials report 342 new cases of COVID-19, 37 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 342 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including 37 additional deaths.

Additionally, more than 68 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and over 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Champaign County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

DeKalb County: 1 female 50s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s

Jackson County: 1 female 70s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Kankakee County: 1 male 90s

Kendall County: 1 male 70s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Macon County: 1 male 70s

Macoupin County: 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 male 60s

McLean County: 1 female 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 20s

Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Saline County: 1 male 60s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s

Woodford County: 1 male 40s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,385,245 cases, including 22,949 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,386 specimens for a total of 24,886,002.

As of Saturday night, 792 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 212 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 30 to June 5 is 1.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 30 to June 5 is 1.4 percent.

A total of 11,531,838 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 37,455 doses. On Saturday, 48,500 doses were reported administered in Illinois.