Illinois health officials report 3,790 cases of COVID-19, 28 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Health officials reported nearly 3,800 cases of coronavirus in Illinois Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,790 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 28 additional deaths.

Currently, health officials are reporting a total of 1,265,457 cases, including 21,423 deaths in Illinois since the pandemic began.Chicago updates emergency travel order, 24 states, DC now in ‘orange tier’

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,628 specimens for a total of 20,818,451.

As of Tuesday night, 1,710 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 353 patients were in the ICU and 142 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 31-April 6, 2021 is 4.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 31-April 6, 2021 is 4.6%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 8,423,845. This number includes doses allocated for the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, which effectively has ended.

A total of 6,552,982 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. COVID-19 Vaccinations: Tracking who qualifies, doses administered and where to get it in Chicago and Illinois

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 107,302 doses.

Tuesday, 139,724 doses were reported administered in Illinois.