Illinois health officials report 626 new cases of COVID-19, 15 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, June 4, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 626 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 15 new deaths.

Champaign County: 1 male 80s

Christian County: 1 female 60s

Cook County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s

Henry County; 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 male 50s

LaSalle County: 1 male 60s

McHenry County: 1 male 70s

Vermilion County: 1 male 90s

Whiteside County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,384,365 cases, including 22,880 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,300 specimens for a total of 24,796,789. As of Thursday night, 901 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 247 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 28-June 3 is 1.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 28-June 3 is 1.6%.

A total of 11,427,833 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 36,025 doses.

On Thursday, 53,156 doses were reported administered in Illinois.