Illinois health officials report 782 new cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths as state reports under 1,000 new cases in a day for first time since July 21

by: WGN Web Desk

CHICAGO  Illinois health officials reported 782 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, including 12 additional deaths as the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases in a day for the first time since July 21.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 80s
  • Kane County: 1 male 80s
  • Peoria County: 1 male 60s
  • Will County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,210,113 cases, including 20,955 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,145 specimens for a total of 19,170,243.

As of Sunday night, 1,112 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 227 patients were in the ICU and 95 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from March 8 to March 14 is 2.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 8 to March 14 is 2.6 percent.

A total of 4,623,735 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 414,900 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total number of Illinois doses to 5,038,635.

A total of 4,102,810 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 354,773 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,147 doses. Yesterday, 62,508 doses were administered in Illinois.

