Illinois hits more than 13,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases; death toll up to 380

CHICAGO (WMBD) — There are now more than 13,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, state and health officials said Tuesday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday said 73 more people have died from the virus, marking the highest day-to-day amount of deaths in the state since the outbreak began, bringing the total to 380.
The total number of positive, confirmed cases has reached 13,549; this is a 1,287-case increase since Monday.
According to the IDPH, the total tests performed is now at 68,732.
The state placed an order for 3,620 more ventilators, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent over 100 overnight, Pritzker said.
As of April 6, 3,680 known COVID-19 patients and suspected patients were hospitalized. COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) totaled 1,166, and 821 patients are on a ventilator. Suspected COVID-19 patients are individuals under investigation and assumed to have COVID-19 for the purpose of medical treatment.
“Since the earliest days of our COVID-19 response, my administration has worked with our state’s network of more than 200 hospitals to increase capacity in our existing health systems,” Pritzker said. “These trends offer us further insight into the overall reach of COVID-19 in our state as we adjust the ‘how,’ ‘what’ and ‘where’ of our response.”
The state has 35 percent of all ICU beds available, 949 of 2,709, and 57.1 percent of ventilators are available, 1,593 of 2,791, Pritzker said.
Per the governor’s office:
|TOTAL HOSPITAL BEDS USAGE (STATEWIDE)
|AS OF APRIL 6
|Total hospital beds
|28,139
|Open
|11,993
|In use by COVID patients
|3,680
|In use by non-COVID patients
|12,466
|Percent of hospital beds available
|43%
|TOTAL ICU USAGE (STATEWIDE)
|AS OF APRIL 6
|Total ICU beds
|2,709
|Open
|949
|In use by COVID patients
|1,166
|In use by non-COVID patients
|594
|Percent of ICU beds available
|35%
|TOTAL VENTILATOR USAGE (STATEWIDE)
|AS OF APRIL 6
|Total ventilators
|2,791
|Open
|1,593
|In use by COVID patients
|821
|In use by non-COVID patients
|377
|Percent of vents available
|57%
The administration also made public regional data for ICU bed capacity across the state’s 11 regions.
|REGION
|TOTAL ICU BEDS
|TOTAL ICU BEDS AVAILABLE
|TOTAL ICU BEDS IN USE
|PERCENT OF ICU BEDS AVAILABLE
|1 – Rockford Area
|148
|102
|46
|68.9%
|2 – Peoria Area
|229
|96
|133
|41.9%
|3 – Springfield Area
|104
|53
|51
|51%
|4 – Edwardsville Area
|105
|35
|70
|33.3%
|5 – Marion Area
|83
|63
|20
|75.9%
|6 – Champaign Area
|136
|80
|56
|58.8%
|7 – Southwest Suburbs
|372
|77
|295
|20.7%
|8 – West Suburbs
|358
|100
|258
|27.9%
|9 – Northwest Suburbs
|250
|127
|123
|50.8%
|10 – Northeast Suburbs
|150
|25
|125
|16.7%
|11 – City of Chicago
|774
|191
|583
|24.7%
Watch the full press conference below.
