Illinois hits more than 13,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases; death toll up to 380

Coronavirus

CHICAGO (WMBD) — There are now more than 13,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, state and health officials said Tuesday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday said 73 more people have died from the virus, marking the highest day-to-day amount of deaths in the state since the outbreak began, bringing the total to 380.

The total number of positive, confirmed cases has reached 13,549; this is a 1,287-case increase since Monday.

According to the IDPH, the total tests performed is now at 68,732.

The state placed an order for 3,620 more ventilators, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent over 100 overnight, Pritzker said.

As of April 6, 3,680 known COVID-19 patients and suspected patients were hospitalized. COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) totaled 1,166, and 821 patients are on a ventilator. Suspected COVID-19 patients are individuals under investigation and assumed to have COVID-19 for the purpose of medical treatment.

“Since the earliest days of our COVID-19 response, my administration has worked with our state’s network of more than 200 hospitals to increase capacity in our existing health systems,” Pritzker said. “These trends offer us further insight into the overall reach of COVID-19 in our state as we adjust the ‘how,’ ‘what’ and ‘where’ of our response.”

The state has 35 percent of all ICU beds available, 949 of 2,709, and 57.1 percent of ventilators are available, 1,593 of 2,791, Pritzker said.

Per the governor’s office:

TOTAL HOSPITAL BEDS USAGE (STATEWIDE)AS OF APRIL 6
Total hospital beds28,139
Open11,993
In use by COVID patients3,680
In use by non-COVID patients12,466
Percent of hospital beds available43%
TOTAL ICU USAGE (STATEWIDE)AS OF APRIL 6
Total ICU beds2,709
Open949
In use by COVID patients1,166
In use by non-COVID patients594
Percent of ICU beds available35%
TOTAL VENTILATOR USAGE (STATEWIDE)AS OF APRIL 6
Total ventilators2,791
Open1,593
In use by COVID patients821
In use by non-COVID patients377
Percent of vents available57%

The administration also made public regional data for ICU bed capacity across the state’s 11 regions.

REGIONTOTAL ICU BEDSTOTAL ICU BEDS AVAILABLETOTAL ICU BEDS IN USEPERCENT OF ICU BEDS AVAILABLE
1 – Rockford Area1481024668.9%
2 – Peoria Area2299613341.9%
3 – Springfield Area104535151%
4 – Edwardsville Area105357033.3%
5 – Marion Area83632075.9%
6 – Champaign Area136805658.8%
7 – Southwest Suburbs3727729520.7%
8 – West Suburbs35810025827.9%
9 – Northwest Suburbs25012712350.8%
10 – Northeast Suburbs1502512516.7%
11 – City of Chicago77419158324.7%

Watch the full press conference below.

