Illinois hits more than 13,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases; death toll up to 380

CHICAGO (WMBD) — There are now more than 13,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, state and health officials said Tuesday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday said 73 more people have died from the virus, marking the highest day-to-day amount of deaths in the state since the outbreak began, bringing the total to 380.

The total number of positive, confirmed cases has reached 13,549; this is a 1,287-case increase since Monday.

According to the IDPH, the total tests performed is now at 68,732.

The state placed an order for 3,620 more ventilators, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent over 100 overnight, Pritzker said.

As of April 6, 3,680 known COVID-19 patients and suspected patients were hospitalized. COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) totaled 1,166, and 821 patients are on a ventilator. Suspected COVID-19 patients are individuals under investigation and assumed to have COVID-19 for the purpose of medical treatment.

“Since the earliest days of our COVID-19 response, my administration has worked with our state’s network of more than 200 hospitals to increase capacity in our existing health systems,” Pritzker said. “These trends offer us further insight into the overall reach of COVID-19 in our state as we adjust the ‘how,’ ‘what’ and ‘where’ of our response.”

The state has 35 percent of all ICU beds available, 949 of 2,709, and 57.1 percent of ventilators are available, 1,593 of 2,791, Pritzker said.

TOTAL HOSPITAL BEDS USAGE (STATEWIDE) AS OF APRIL 6 Total hospital beds 28,139 Open 11,993 In use by COVID patients 3,680 In use by non-COVID patients 12,466 Percent of hospital beds available 43%

TOTAL ICU USAGE (STATEWIDE) AS OF APRIL 6 Total ICU beds 2,709 Open 949 In use by COVID patients 1,166 In use by non-COVID patients 594 Percent of ICU beds available 35%

TOTAL VENTILATOR USAGE (STATEWIDE) AS OF APRIL 6 Total ventilators 2,791 Open 1,593 In use by COVID patients 821 In use by non-COVID patients 377 Percent of vents available 57%

The administration also made public regional data for ICU bed capacity across the state’s 11 regions.

REGION TOTAL ICU BEDS TOTAL ICU BEDS AVAILABLE TOTAL ICU BEDS IN USE PERCENT OF ICU BEDS AVAILABLE 1 – Rockford Area 148 102 46 68.9% 2 – Peoria Area 229 96 133 41.9% 3 – Springfield Area 104 53 51 51% 4 – Edwardsville Area 105 35 70 33.3% 5 – Marion Area 83 63 20 75.9% 6 – Champaign Area 136 80 56 58.8% 7 – Southwest Suburbs 372 77 295 20.7% 8 – West Suburbs 358 100 258 27.9% 9 – Northwest Suburbs 250 127 123 50.8% 10 – Northeast Suburbs 150 25 125 16.7% 11 – City of Chicago 774 191 583 24.7%

