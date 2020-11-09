SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KTVI) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 10,573 new and probable cases of COVID-19. Illinois now has a total of 498,560 cases. There were also 14 additional deaths, bringing the total to 10,210.
The state’s seven-day statewide positivity for cases is 11.4%. The state’s test positivity rate is 12.4%. The second number is used by officials for regional mitigation metrics.
According to the IDPH site, all the state’s 11 health regions have a 7-day test positivity rate above the 8% threshold. You can check out the regional metrics on their site.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding a press briefing at 2:30 p.m. You can watch it in this story.
Latest Headlines
- Live: RNC officials discuss Pennsylvania lawsuit, ‘post-Election Day landscape’
- Tri-County update shows 917 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths
- Would you eat a McPlant? Mcdonald’s reportedly entering the plant-based burger game
- WATCH: Pritzker says stricter COVID-19 restrictions coming to some suburban counties as resurgence continues in Illinois
- Illinois is reporting 10,573 new cases