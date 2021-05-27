Illinois making vaccine available to weekend travelers

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, a sign is shown at a COVID-19 vaccine site in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco. San Francisco is the latest California city to temporarily shutter a mass vaccination site due to lack of vaccine, joining Los Angeles in pausing inoculations amid a national shortage. Officials said mass vaccinations are on hold at Moscone convention center for one week until supply ramps up. On Tuesday, Feb. 16 two new mass vaccination sites with doses from the federal government will open in Oakland and in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — COVID-19 vaccines will be available to Memorial Day weekend travelers up and down Illinois.

The state announced clinics at Union Station in Chicago and four TravelCenters of America locations in Mount Vernon, Troy, Effingham and Bloomington.

Wally’s and Hy-Vee are also offering a clinic for travelers along Interstate 55 near Pontiac.

Travelers will be offered the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In addition to the weekend clinics, more than 1,000 locations in Illinois offer the COVID-19 vaccine. They’re listed at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

“Memorial Day weekend travelers will have yet another chance to join the more than 6 million Illinoisans who have gotten vaccinated,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.