Illinois officials announce 6,839 new cases of COVID-19, 126 additional deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,839 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus including 126 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 991,719 cases, including 16,959 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,083 specimens for a total 13,617,454.

As of last night, 3,905 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 800 patients were in the ICU and 457 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from Dec. 29– Jan. 4 is 8.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 29– Jan. 4 is 9.8%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Unemployment Tracker

Latest Local News

More Local News