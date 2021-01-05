Illinois officials announce 6,839 new cases of COVID-19, 126 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,839 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus including 126 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 991,719 cases, including 16,959 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,083 specimens for a total 13,617,454.

As of last night, 3,905 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 800 patients were in the ICU and 457 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from Dec. 29– Jan. 4 is 8.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 29– Jan. 4 is 9.8%.