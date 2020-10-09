Illinois organizations disagree on safety practices for high schools sports this fall

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois High School Sports Association disagree on best practices to safely continue high school fall sports.

Illinois is one of 16 states in the country, and the only state in the Midwest not continuing fall sports.

A senior member of the IHSA sports medicine advisory committee Dr. Preston Wolin said stalling fall sports would be a setback for student-athletes. He says fall sports should continue so players and families can choose the best decision for themselves.

“The inability to play sports, to get to the next level may actually be adversely affecting the minority community more so than the, lets call it– the white, upper-middle-class communities,” Wolin said.

Dr. Wolin said starting basketball this fall is on the table, but the IDPH wants the players to wear masks while playing. He says the IHSA is against it.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected