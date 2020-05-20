Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Illinois passes 100,000 in confirmed COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 2,388 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 100,418.

Additionally, 147 more deaths have been reported, which brings the total number of fatalities to 4,525. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,029 specimens for a total of 642,713.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News