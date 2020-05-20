Illinois passes 100,000 in confirmed COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 2,388 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 100,418.
Additionally, 147 more deaths have been reported, which brings the total number of fatalities to 4,525. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,029 specimens for a total of 642,713.
