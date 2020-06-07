Illinois posts lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases in 2 months

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 867 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state over the past day Sunday, posting the lowest single-day increase in cases since April 2.

According to the IDPH, testing confirmed 867 new cases and 43 related deaths over the past 24 hours in Illinois, bringing statewide totals to 127,757 cases and 5,904 deaths. Sunday’s single-day increase is the lowest since April 2, when the state recorded 715 new cases.

Of confirmed cases, the state estimates about 92 percent have recovered. These numbers also do not include individuals who may have contracted the disease but recovered at home.

So far there have been over 1 million coronavirus tests performed in Illinois. The statewide positivity rate continues to fall, with 5 percent of tests coming back positive between May 31 and June 6.

This period includes tests performed since the death of George Floyd on May 25 led to protests across Illinois and nationwide, sparking concerns of a potential outbreak. State officials have advised anyone involved in protests or mass gatherings to get tested four to six days after participating, and to self-quarantine for two weeks if possible.

All regions of the state remain on track to move on to Phase 4 of reopening on June 26. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 remains within the state’s parameters in the northeast region which includes Chicagoland, and across the state. Statewide, 2,550 are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 720 in intensive care and 438 on ventilators.

