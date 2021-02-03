Illinois reaches new vaccination record, more than 65,000 doses administered in single day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The state of Illinois hit a new record Tuesday when a total of 65,166 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered.

A total of 1,583,425 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,079,525. A total of 1,094,135 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 175,900 for long-term care facilities.

Officials also reported 3,314 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 69 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,134,231 cases, including 19,375 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,894 specimens for a total 16,258,348.

As of last night, 2,469 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 520 patients were in the ICU and 270 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from Jan. 27–Feb. 2 is 3.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 27–Feb. 2 is 4.5%.