Illinois reports 10,009 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 10,009 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 42 more deaths.

According to the IDPH, there are 487,987 COVID-19 cases and 10,196 deaths throughout the state. As of Saturday night, I4,303 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 833 were in the ICU and 368 of COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases from November 1 through November 7 is 10.6%. The statewide seven-day test positivity is 12%.