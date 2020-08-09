Illinois reports 1,382 new coronavirus cases Sunday, 8 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) – Illinois health officials announced 1,382 new cases of coronavirus Sunday and eight additional deaths.

There are now a total of 194,080 cases and 7,636 deaths in Illinois since the pandemic began. A Cook County woman in her 20s passed away from the virus in the last day, health officials said.

Within the last 24 hours, labs have collected 41,354 additional tests for a total of 3,073,988.

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from August 2 to August 8 is 4.1%.

As of Saturday night, 1,488 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those patients, 322 are in the ICU and 114 are on ventilators.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected