Illinois reports 1,747 new cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,747 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state with 35 new deaths Monday, Feb. 8

The deaths came out of these counties:

Boone County: 1 male 90s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 4 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

Hardin County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Kendall County: 1 male 30s

Knox County: 1 male 60s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

Montgomery County: 1 male 40s

Morgan County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 80s

Richland County: 1 female 60s

Washington County: 1 male 90s

Whiteside County: 1 male 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

IDPH reported a total of 1,148,088 cases and 19,668 deaths in 102 counties in the state. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Since Sunday, Feb. 7, laboratories have reported 47,210 specimens for a total of 16,683,795. As of last night, 2,161 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of that number, 469 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from Feb. 1–7, 2021 is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 1–7, 2021 is 4.1%.

Regarding vaccine administration, a total of 1,638,125 doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Approximately 496,100 doses total were allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

That puts the total doses in the state to 2,134,225. A total of 1,358,967 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Sunday, including 212,256 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 51,794 doses. On Sunday, 16,110 doses were administered.