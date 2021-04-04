Illinois reports 2,449 COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois has logged 2,449 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Sunday that the state has reported more than 1.2 million COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic. The death toll in Illinois is 21,373. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 4.3%. More than 6.3 million vaccine doses have been administered.

Illinois is set to expand vaccine eligibility to all state residents age 16 and older later this month.