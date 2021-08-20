Illinois reports 24,682 new cases of COVID-19, 126 deaths over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 24,682 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 126 additional deaths since last Friday.

More than 77% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 60% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

IDPH reports a total of 1,482,369 cases, including 23,717 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since reporting last Friday, August 13, laboratories have reported 462,916 specimens for a total of 28,072,697.

As of Thursday night, 2,000 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 234 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 13-19, 2021 is 5.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from August 13-19, 2021 is 6.1%. However, regional 7-day test positivity averages range from 4.2% to 10.4%.

A total of 13,745,822 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 33,564 doses. Since reporting last Friday, 234,949 doses were reported administered in Illinois.