Illinois reports 24,682 new cases of COVID-19, 126 deaths over past week

Coronavirus

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 24,682 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 126 additional deaths since last Friday.

More than 77% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 60% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

IDPH reports a total of 1,482,369 cases, including 23,717 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since reporting last Friday, August 13, laboratories have reported 462,916 specimens for a total of 28,072,697. 

As of Thursday night, 2,000 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 234 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 13-19, 2021 is 5.3%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from August 13-19, 2021 is 6.1%.  However, regional 7-day test positivity averages range from 4.2% to 10.4%. 

A total of 13,745,822 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 33,564 doses. Since reporting last Friday, 234,949 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News