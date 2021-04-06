Illinois reports 2,931 new cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 2,931 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 13 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 male 70s

– Knox County: 1 female 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 50s

– Livingston County: 1 female 90s

– Massac County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

– Rock Island County: 1 male 50s

– Shelby County: 1 female 60s

– Union County: 1 male 60s

– Will County: 1 male 40s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,261,667 cases, including 21,395 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,625 specimens for a total of 20,737,823.

As of Monday night, 1,648 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 357 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 30-April 5, 2021 is 3.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 30-April 5, 2021 is 4.5%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 8,061,075.

This number includes doses allocated for the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, which effectively has ended.

A total of 6,413,258 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 106,976 doses. On Monday, 95,188 doses were reported administered in Illinois.