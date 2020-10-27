Illinois reports 4,000 new COVID cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KTVI) — Illinois is reporting 4,000 new COVID-19 cases today as well as 46 additional deaths. That brings the total in the state to 382,985 cases, including 9,568 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity is 6.4%. Last Tuesday, the positivity rate was 5.5%.

As of Monday night, 2,758 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 595 patients were in the ICU and 241 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Earlier today, Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted about a national surge, calling out neighboring states like Missouri. He also mentioned two more regions triggered additional mitigations. One of those was Region 4 in the Metro East. The stricter guidelines go into effect Wednesday.

We are seeing a national surge of coronavirus, and Illinois is not immune. Indeed our neighboring states of Missouri, Iowa, and Wisconsin all have positivity rates and hospitalizations that are soaring. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 27, 2020

So it’s perhaps not surprising that over the weekend, two more regions triggered our metrics for additional mitigations. That means reduced sizes of public gatherings to 25 people, and temporary closure of indoor dining and indoor bar service. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 27, 2020

