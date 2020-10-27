Illinois reports 4,000 new COVID cases

Coronavirus

by: Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KTVI) — Illinois is reporting 4,000 new COVID-19 cases today as well as 46 additional deaths. That brings the total in the state to 382,985 cases, including 9,568 deaths.

 The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity is 6.4%. Last Tuesday, the positivity rate was 5.5%.

As of Monday night, 2,758 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 595 patients were in the ICU and 241 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Earlier today, Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted about a national surge, calling out neighboring states like Missouri. He also mentioned two more regions triggered additional mitigations. One of those was Region 4 in the Metro East. The stricter guidelines go into effect Wednesday.

