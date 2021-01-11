Illinois reports 4,776 new coronavirus cases, 53 deaths Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 4,776 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 with 53 new deaths Monday afternoon.

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 7 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 3 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 male 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Livingston County: 1 male 40s

McDonough County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 1,033,526 cases in 102 counties in the state, including 17,627 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since Sunday afternoon, laboratories reported 66,697 specimens for a total of 14,169,986.

As of Sunday evening, 3,540 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 759 patients were in the ICU and 401 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from Jan. 4–10, 2021 is 7.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 4–10, 2021 is 8.9%.