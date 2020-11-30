Illinois reports 6,190 new cases of coronavirus, 85 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 6,190 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus with 85 new deaths.

The cases happened out of these counties:

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 12 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

DeKalb County: 1 male 60s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

LaSalle County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 90s

Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

Mason County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

McDonough County: 1 male 60s

Monroe County: 1 female 80s

Ogle County: 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 1 female 50s

Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Will County: 2 females 90s

IDPH reported a total of 726,304 cases and 12,278 deaths across 102 counties in the state. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 66,980 specimens for a total of 10,497,998.

As of Sunday evening, 5,849 in the state were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those people, 1,217 patients were in the ICU and 715 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 23 – Nov.r 29 is 10.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 23 – Nov. 29 is 12.2%.

The report comes 10 days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and health officials implemented stricter “Tier 3” restrictions statewide. Officials said regions could lessen the restrictions if they kept their positivity rate below 12% for three consecutive days, met a minimum threshold of hospital bed availability, and reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven of the last 10 days.