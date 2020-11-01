Illinois reports 6,890 new cases of COVID-19, with 35 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 6,890 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 35 additional deaths.

According to IDPH, five people in WMBD’s viewing area died from the virus. A male in his 80s from Peoria County, two men from Henry County, one in his 60s and the other in his 80s, and two females in their 80s of Woodford County died from COVID-19. The state’s death toll has reached 9,792. There are 417,280 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state. According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases is 8%.

As of Saturday night, 3,294 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 692 patients were in the ICU, and 284 people with the virus were on ventilators.

