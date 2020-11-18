Illinois reports 8,922 new cases of coronavirus, passes 11,000 total COVID-19 deaths

CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 8,922 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 140 more deaths, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to more than 11,000 with 600,000 cases to date.

The deaths were reported in several counties across the state:

Adams County: 1 male 90s

Bureau County: 1 female 90s

Champaign County: 1 female 100+

Clinton County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Coles County: 1 male 90s

Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 7 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 4 males 90s, 1 male 100+

DeWitt County: 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s

Effingham County: 1 male 90s

Fayette County: 1 male 80s

Franklin County: 1 male 90s

Greene County: 1 male 90s

Jackson County: 1 male 70s

Kendall County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 90s

Knox County: 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 male 90s

LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Livingston County: 1 male 60s

Logan County: 1 male 80s

Macon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

McDonough County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s

Ogle County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 2 females 80s

Sangamon County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

Stephenson County: 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 male 90s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

Warren County: 1 female 80s

Wayne County: 1 male 90s

Whiteside County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike delivered harsh remarks to those not taking the pandemic seriously during Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s daily COVID-19 press conference.

“I still hear people saying that COVID-19 isn’t real — that it’s just another cold, or that it’s a conspiracy,” Ezike said. “The bottom line is that COVID-19 is real, and it is worse than a typical cold. This ‘not real’ virus is overwhelming our hospitals. Right now, it’s taking up one out of every four beds that’s occupied in the hospitals across our state. This ‘just another cold’ is putting hundreds of people in the ICU and on ventilators.”

Ezike noted that the common flu causes approximately between 12,000 and 61,000 deaths in the U.S. annually. She said coronavirus has caused more than 246,000 deaths so far.

“If people want to bury their heads in the sand and pretend that this virus doesn’t exist, or it’s not that bad, I guess they’re free to do so,” Ezike said.

“What you should not be able to do is risk the health of other individuals and everyone you come into contact with because you won’t wear a mask or because you won’t stop hosting or going to events or gatherings or because you won’t socially distance.”