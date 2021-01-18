Illinois sees 3,385 new cases, 50 new deaths as regions head to Tier 1 Mitigations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,385 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths in the state Monday afternoon.

Champaign County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 female 50s, 3 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 4 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Franklin County: 1 male 60s

Hancock County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 female 40s,

Lake County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 100+

Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Warren County: 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

IDPH reported a total of 1,072,214 cases and 18,258 deaths coming from 102 counties in the state. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 63,002 specimens for a total of 14,826,995. As of Sunday evening, 3,345 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those people, 705 patients were in the ICU and 392 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from Jan. 11–17, 2021 is 5.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 11–17, 2021 is 7.0%.

As of Sunday evening, vaccine providers in Illinois, including Chicago, received 781,150 doses of vaccine. Approximately 304,600 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

The total of Illinois vaccine doses sits at 1,085,750. IDPH reported a total of 495,563 vaccines administered with 66,679 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,856 doses.