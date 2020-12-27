Illinois sees 3,767 new COVID-19 cases, 104 new deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD (WMBD)  The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,767 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 with 104 new deaths Sunday.

  • Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 8 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 11 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s
  • DuPage County: 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s
  • Edgar County: 1 female 80s
  • Franklin County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
  • Hardin County: 1 male 80s
  • Henry County: 1 male 70s
  • Iroquois County: 1 male 60s
  • Jackson County: 1 male 80s
  • Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
  • Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Lawrence County: 1 male 60s
  • Macoupin County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • McHenry County: 1 female 90s
  • Menard County: 1 female 70s
  • Morgan County: 1 male 80s
  • Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Piatt County: 1 male 80s
  • Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
  • Sangamon County: 1 male 90s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
  • Stark County: 1 female 80s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
  • Washington County: 1 male 80s
  • Wayne County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Woodford County: 1 female 80s

IDPH reported a total of 937,909 cases and 15,969 deaths in 102 counties in the state.

Since Saturday night, health officials reported 4,083 people hospitalized with COVID-19 with 905 patients in the ICU and 497 patients on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26 is 6.8%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26 is 8.5%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Unemployment Tracker

Latest Local News

More Local News