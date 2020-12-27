Illinois sees 3,767 new COVID-19 cases, 104 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,767 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 with 104 new deaths Sunday.

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 8 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 11 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s

DuPage County: 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s

Edgar County: 1 female 80s

Franklin County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Hardin County: 1 male 80s

Henry County: 1 male 70s

Iroquois County: 1 male 60s

Jackson County: 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

Lawrence County: 1 male 60s

Macoupin County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

McHenry County: 1 female 90s

Menard County: 1 female 70s

Morgan County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Piatt County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

Stark County: 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

Washington County: 1 male 80s

Wayne County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Woodford County: 1 female 80s

IDPH reported a total of 937,909 cases and 15,969 deaths in 102 counties in the state.

Since Saturday night, health officials reported 4,083 people hospitalized with COVID-19 with 905 patients in the ICU and 497 patients on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26 is 6.8%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26 is 8.5%.