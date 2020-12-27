Illinois sees 3,767 new COVID-19 cases, 104 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,767 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 with 104 new deaths Sunday.
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 8 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 11 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s
- DuPage County: 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Edgar County: 1 female 80s
- Franklin County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Hardin County: 1 male 80s
- Henry County: 1 male 70s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 60s
- Jackson County: 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lawrence County: 1 male 60s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 female 90s
- Menard County: 1 female 70s
- Morgan County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Piatt County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
- Stark County: 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
- Washington County: 1 male 80s
- Wayne County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Woodford County: 1 female 80s
IDPH reported a total of 937,909 cases and 15,969 deaths in 102 counties in the state.
Since Saturday night, health officials reported 4,083 people hospitalized with COVID-19 with 905 patients in the ICU and 497 patients on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26 is 6.8%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26 is 8.5%.
