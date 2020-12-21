Illinois sees fewest new COVID-19 infections since late October as state reports 4,699 cases, 98 deaths

CHICAGO (WGN) — The number of new coronavirus cases reported on average continues to drop in Illinois, even as other parts of the country see a third wave of infections and hospitalizations.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,699 new and probable COVID-19 cases Monday, the smallest single-day increase seen since Oct. 27.

While the number of reported cases often dips around the weekends and early in the week, the 7-day average of COVID-19 infections in Illinois has continued to decline for nearly two weeks to 6,993 as of Monday.

This is significantly lower than the peak of more than 12,000 cases seen in mid-November, but is also around three times the highest level seen in the first wave of the virus in the spring.

The IDPH also reported 98 additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, as the number of lives lost on average also has been declining for about a week. The latest 7-day average of about 129 deaths a day remains above the highest levels seen in the spring as well.

There are promising signs in the state’s case positivity rate as well, which has been declining for nearly three weeks, as the IDPH said 7.5% of all tests performed from Dec. 14-20 confirmed a new case of COVID-19.

This comes as the state also reports 86,454 new tests performed in the past day and the state’s 7-day testing average has remained around 95,000 for the past two weeks following a drop caused by a delay in reporting around the Thanksgiving holiday.

These larger trends in declining positivity rates and new cases are being seen in most regions of Illinois as well. Most regions reported a 7-day test positivity rate at or below 12% as of Dec. 18, as they continue to drop or remain relatively flat in recent days.

While several regions meet the state’s original criteria for returning to less-restrictive “Tier 2” coronavirus mitigation measures, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said previously that the state will remain in “Tier 3” through the holiday season.

As was the case leading up to the Thanksgiving weekend, health officials are again warning of a potential post-holiday surge in cases and advising people to follow health guidelines including limiting celebrations to household members only, wearing masks and gathering outdoors if possible.

While Illinois saw only a slight rise in the number of new Covid cases reported on average after the Thanksgiving holiday, states including Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and California are seeing a spike in new cases and hospitalizations.

With 197,616 new COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. Sunday according to the CDC, the country is seeing a record number of cases on average every day, while the number of deaths nationwide is approaching the highest level seen in the pandemic.

Hospitalizations in Illinois rose slightly Monday but are trending down, with 4,460 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of last night, including 981 in intensive care and 546 on ventilators.

CVS Health announced the company has begun administering COVID-19 vaccines at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the United States. While hospitals and health departments are administering vaccines to frontline healthcare workers as part of the first wave of doses, CVS and Walgreens are managing the vaccination staff and residents at long-term care facilities.

An expert panel voted on Sunday to put people 75 and older and essential workers like firefighters, teachers, and grocery store workers next in line for COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Congress is also expected to approve a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package sometime Monday, delivering help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines.

Internationally, a growing list of nations are barring travel from the U.K. in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus which appears to be more transmissible from spreading.