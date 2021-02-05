Illinois sets new record, nearly 75,000 vaccines administered in single day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The state of Illinois set a record Thursday when a total of 74,965 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered.

A total of 1,635,925 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,132,025. A total of 1,231,418 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,082 doses.

Additionally, IDPH announced 3,660 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,141,219 cases, including 19,526 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,085 specimens for a total 16,464,740.

As of last night, 2,318 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 491 patients were in the ICU and 254 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 29–Feb. 4 is 3.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 29–Feb. 4 is 4.3%.