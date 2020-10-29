Illinois sets single-day record for positive COVID-19 tests

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — 56 more people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in the state of Illinois.

That is according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The list of new deaths reported in the state includes two in Tazewell County. They are a man in his 70’s and a man in his 90’s. Both were residents of the Timber Creek Rehab and Health Care facility in Pekin.

The report also shows a single-day record of new cases with 6,363 positive test results. 3,030 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 643 patients are listed in the ICU and 269 patients are reported on ventilators.

The rolling seven-day case positivity rate across Illinois now stands at 6.9%. IDPH is now also releasing the seven-day statewide test positivity rate. That metric considers repeated testing in the numbers. It currently stands at 8.2%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 395,458 total cases have been reported in Illinois, with 9,675 deaths.

