SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KTVI) — As Illinois is battling a resurgence of the coronavirus, the governor is laying the groundwork for distributing a vaccine when it becomes available.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that vaccines will first go to health care workers battling the virus, long-term care residents, and other vulnerable populations.
Beyond that, he says the plan will take shape around what the federal government approves. Officials say a vaccine could be available by year’s end at the earliest.
Illinois reported 69 new deaths from the virus on Wednesday and 4,352 new infections.
Latest Headlines
- Illinois starts planning for COVID-19 vaccine as cases surge
- Mike Straza announces bid for mayor
- Newsfeed Now: Presidential debate preparations; FBI announces possible election interference
- Big Ten college towns relishing the chance to see football on Saturdays
- CIProud Workday | 10/22/20