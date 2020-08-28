Illinois State University reporting an additional 102 positive COVID-19 cases

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University is reporting 102 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday.

According to the university’s COVID-19 campus case tracker the additional cases brings the campuses cumulative total to 512.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos also issued emergency orders Friday to limit gatherings in and around Illinois State University to 10 people or fewer, and to require customers of on-premise liquor establishments to be seated to be served, to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while standing, and to observe social distancing measures.

Koos says the orders aim to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the town.

“It’s in our citizens’ best interest to take these measures to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Koos. “If we don’t take appropriate steps, we risk the safety of our citizens and future economic shutdowns which jeopardize the economic health of our community.”

Anyone found not following the emergency orders can face fines up to $750.

