ISU will move away from face-to-face instruction for remainder of the spring semester

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– In an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 Illinois State University will be not be teaching classes face to face for the remainder of the semester.

President Larry Dietz sent the announcement in an e-mail to students Tuesday.

You can read the full letter below:

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,



As all of us continue to grapple with the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am announcing today some further Illinois State University actions.



Again, these steps are informed by data and guidance from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control, state and local health agencies, directives by Gov. JB Pritzker as well as consultation from many members of the University community.



These actions are as follows:

Illinois State University will move away from face-to-face instruction and to alternative delivery of classes beginning Monday, March 23. This will continue through the remainder of the spring semester and finals week. Though we had originally planned to do this for a period of several weeks and then reassess, the fast-moving circumstances of the pandemic have caused us to extend that timeline.

Students will need to leave their university-operated residence and return to their permanent residence for the remainder of the semester. We are taking these steps to ensure that we are making every effort to follow CDC social distancing guidance. More information about the process of moving out will be communicated to students at their university email address as soon as possible.

Students who must remain on campus due to extenuating circumstances should contact University Housing Services. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Illinois State will take steps to make appropriate adjustments to student accounts for prorated housing and dining costs. More information on this process will be provided to students via their Illinois State email address by Tuesday, March 31. We understand that this situation has a significant financial impact on our students and families, and we will make every effort to lessen that burden for our Redbird community.

Watterson Dining Commons remains open but will provide to-go meals only beginning March 18 in order to promote social distancing.

The following Illinois State facilities will be closed until further notice: Student Fitness Center; Eckelmann-Taylor Speech & Hearing Clinic; Child Care Center; University Galleries, located in Uptown Normal; and the Bowling and Billiards Center. Further updates will be available online.

The University is exploring options for spring semester Commencement ceremonies and will communicate more information as it is available.

Faculty, staff, and students will receive more targeted e-mail communications that offer specific information and guidance. I remind you to also consult Illinoisstate.edu/coronavirus for accurate up-to-date information about Illinois State’s response to COVID-19. The site contains a Frequently Asked Questions section. You may also address questions to coronavirus@ilstu.edu, and one of our staff members will respond in a timely manner.

As this international crisis continues to evolve, I thank you for your patience, your perseverance, and for the care and compassion, you show towards each other. By practicing our shared values, we will get through these most difficult times together.

President Larry Dietz