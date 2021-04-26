Illinois statewide COVID-19 positivity rate now at 3.5%

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (WMBD) The positivity rate for COVID-19 in the state of Illinois has remained steady from Sunday to Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the seven-day rate is 3.5% from April 19-25. The number of new confirmed cases in the state rose 2,137. 10 new deaths were also reported by the state including a Peoria County man in his 80’s.

The state is also reporting the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,873. There were 50,512 doses given on Sunday.