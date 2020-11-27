Illinois surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 cases, 12,000 deaths as state reports 7,574 new cases, 66 deaths

CHICAGO (WGN) — Illinois health officials announced 7,574 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 66 additional deaths as the state’s positivity rate continues to drop.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Bureau County: 1 male 90s

Clark County: 1 male 80s

Clay County: 1 female 90s

Clinton County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 3 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s

DeKalb County: 1 female 80s

DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Fayette County: 1 female 60s

Hardin County: 1 male 80s

Henry County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 female 70s

Kendall County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

Livingston County: 1 male 60s

Macon County: 2 males 80s

Marion County: 1 female 70s

McHenry County: 1 male 80s

Monroe County: 1 male 80s

Morgan County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

Saline County: 1 female 80s

Vermilion County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 80s

Woodford County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 705,063 cases, including 12,029 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,130 specimens for a total of 10,289,223.

As of Thursday night, 5,829 people in Illinois were reported to hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,215 patients were in the ICU and 698 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from November 20 to November 26 is 10.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 20 to November 26 is 12.2%.

The drop in cases and deaths comes as many public health experts fear progress was erased by gatherings over Thanksgiving. The pandemic drastically impacted Black Friday shopping, with many retailers closed entirely on Thanksgiving Day.