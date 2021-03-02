Illinois to receive 83,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health anticipates the state of Illinois will receive 83,000 doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday, March 3.

Unlike the currently available Pfizer and Moderna doses, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot and can be stored at much higher temperatures.

Like Pfizer and Moderna, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 100% effective in protecting recipients against death and hospitalization.

The vast majority of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – more than 90% – will be distributed to mass vaccination sites throughout the state. The remaining doses will be shipped to other providers across the state.

These doses are in addition to the approximate 288,000 doses the federal government allocated to Illinois this week. This total does not include doses for the city of Chicago, which will receive its own allocation.

“As Dr. Fauci and many medical experts have pointed out time and again, we are so fortunate to have three effective vaccines that are proven to fully protect against death and hospitalization,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed for use at mass vaccination sites across the state, so that we are maximizing their capacity and getting as many eligible Illinoisans vaccinated as possible so that we can win the race against the new virus variants and end this pandemic.”

Additionally, IDPH reported 1,577 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 47 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,189,416 cases, including 20,583 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,181 specimens for a total of 18,234,668.

As of last night, 1,231 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 281 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 23–March 1 is 2.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 23–March 1 is 2.8%.

A total of 3,186,385 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,630,085.

A total of 2,817,892 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 324,827 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 80,416 doses; the highest 7-day rolling average to date.

Yesterday, 61,061 doses were administered in Illinois.