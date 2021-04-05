Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics coming to Tri-County area

FILE – In this March 25, 2021 file photo, a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at a clinic in Washington state. A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used, the drug giant said late Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The drugmaker didn’t say how many doses were lost, and it wasn’t clear how the problem would impact future deliveries. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are several upcoming Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics that will take place around the Tri-County area this week.

Tuesday, April 6 — Ward Chapel in Peoria from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sign up here.

Wednesday, April 7 — CNH Industrial at 600 E Peoria St. in Goodfield Ill. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sign up here.

Thursday, April 8 — George Washington Carver center, from 9 a.m. to Noon. The registration starts on April 6.

All the clinics are by appointment only.

The Ward Chapel clinic is only for Peoria County residents, but all tri-county residents are welcome to make an appointment for the CNH Industrial Clinic.

More updates are available on the Peoria and Woodford County Health Department’s Facebook pages.