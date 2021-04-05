Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics coming to Tri-County area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are several upcoming Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics that will take place around the Tri-County area this week.
- Tuesday, April 6 — Ward Chapel in Peoria from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sign up here.
- Wednesday, April 7 — CNH Industrial at 600 E Peoria St. in Goodfield Ill. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sign up here.
- Thursday, April 8 — George Washington Carver center, from 9 a.m. to Noon. The registration starts on April 6.
All the clinics are by appointment only.
The Ward Chapel clinic is only for Peoria County residents, but all tri-county residents are welcome to make an appointment for the CNH Industrial Clinic.
More updates are available on the Peoria and Woodford County Health Department’s Facebook pages.