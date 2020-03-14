Kenny’s Westside Pub stays open, adapts after several events are canceled around Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ)– Despite several local events being canceled and organizations shutting their doors due to concerns over the Coronavirus, Kenny’s Westside Pub is staying open.

Owner Sean Kenny says Saint Patrick’s day is the biggest day of the year for his business. Kenny says despite all the cancellations, he’s keeping his business open and has big plans for March 17th.

Kenny’s Westside Pub will be open all day on Saint Patrick’s day starting at 8 a.m. people can enjoy biscuits and gravy in the morning and corned beef and cabbage is served all day. Three different bands are also lined up to play throughout the day.

After the IHSA March Madness tournament and the Peoria St. Patrick’s day parade were both called off, Kenny says all local businesses will feel the struggle. He says his business will stay open, along with several other restaurants and bars around town. Kenny hopes people can still come out and have a good time.

“We shouldn’t let that shut down our entire local economy. You know we should still be out there supporting local businesses, spending money, having a good time and not panicking,” Kenny said.

Kenny’s Westside Pub is celebrating its 7th anniversary this Saint Patrick’s day.