Knox County has First confirmed case of COVID-19

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)–The Knox County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Knox County tested positive for its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Friday.

The Knox County resident who tested positive is a 50-year-old male.

Public Health Administrator of Knox County Health Department Michele Gabriel said they are taking all of the necessary precautions with the case.

“The Knox County Health Department is following all of the guidelines set forth by the CDC and IDPH and taking all the necessary precautions with this case. The staff is working to identify, investigate, and actively monitor individuals who were in close contact with the patient,” Gabriel said. “We understand this development causes heightened concern; however, the health and safety of our residents is our highest priority.”

The Knox County Health Department encourages residents to continue to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of the illness.

Knox County Unified Command will respond in a press conference at 10 p.m. Saturday at Galesburg city hall. The conference will not be open to the public but can be watched remotely on public Comcast channel 7 or on the City of Galesburg’s website.