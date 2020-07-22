Knox County Health Department confirms first COVID-19 death locally

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Knox County officials said that area’s first COVID-19-related death has been reported.

According to the Knox County Health Department, the resident in question is a female in her 70’s. Citing federal health privacy laws, the department is providing no further information.

“This is a sad day and our hearts go out to her family and friends,” said Michele Gabriel, Knox County Public Health Administrator, in a news release. “This is not the kind of news we ever want to announce. We are expecting to continue to see positive cases. We need to redouble our efforts in keeping each other safe.”

Knox County has reported 201 positive COVID-19 cases among residents as of Wednesday. As of Tuesday, 139 of those cases had recovered, officials said.

