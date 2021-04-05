Knox County Health Department to receive more than $1 million in COVID-19 funding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, April 5, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) announced more than $14.7 million in grants for health centers located in Whiteside, Knox, Henderson, and Rockford Counties.

Money from the grants will be used to help combat COVID-19 in those areas.

Listed below are health centers receiving funding:

Whiteside County: $2,739,750

Knox County: $1,190,750

Henderson County Rural Health Center, Inc.: $1,107,875

Crusaders Central Clinic Association: $9,824,000

“From getting shots in arms to COVID testing to providing resources for our communities as we continue to navigate this global pandemic, our health centers continue to play a key role as we emerge from a dark winter,” Bustos said. “I’m pleased to see funding from the American Rescue Plan invested in our corner of Illinois and glad these federal dollars will help keep Illinois families healthy.”

The federal grants came through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). They are part of the American Rescue Plan, which Bustos helped pass into law.

Bustos oversees HHS as a member of the Appropriations Subcommittee.